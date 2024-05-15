Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were left with egg on their face after a balaclava-clad man left a mobile speed camera “damaged” - with the incident described as “very alarming” for the operator.

Police want to find this man. Pic: Hants police

The force has released a picture of a man they are hunting after three eggs were lobbed through the open rear observation window of a speed camera on Monday at the junction of Salisbury Road and Hammonds Lane in Totton.

“At about 12.25pm a male wearing a balaclava threw three eggs through the open rear observation window. The male then ran off down Testwood Lane,” a police statement said.

