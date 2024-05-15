Police left with egg on face after balaclava-clad man damages speed camera in “very alarming” incident

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2024, 09:01 BST
Police were left with egg on their face after a balaclava-clad man left a mobile speed camera “damaged” - with the incident described as “very alarming” for the operator. 

Police want to find this man. Pic: Hants policePolice want to find this man. Pic: Hants police
The force has released a picture of a man they are hunting after three eggs were lobbed through the open rear observation window of a speed camera on Monday at the junction of Salisbury Road and Hammonds Lane in Totton.

“At about 12.25pm a male wearing a balaclava threw three eggs through the open rear observation window. The male then ran off down Testwood Lane,” a police statement said.

“This caused damage to computer equipment and was very alarming for our operator. We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. If you recognise him, or have any information regarding this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240200064.”

