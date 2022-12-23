Between 4pm on Wednesday, November 23 and 8am on Thursday, November 24, a vehicle was broken into on Chatsworth Avenue in Cosham.

Police say cash and two debit cards, which were later used, were taken from inside a wallet.

Police want to speak to these two men after a man's debit cards were stolen from his vehicle in Portsmouth

A police spokesman said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us, officers have been carrying out enquiries, and are now in position to release CCTV images of two men they would like to speak with.

‘We believe they may have information that could help our investigation.

‘Do you recognise the men in the CCTV images? Also, do you have any dashcam footage or doorbell footage on Chatsworth Avenue during the time of the incident?’

Anyone who recognises the men or has information about the theft can call 101, quoting 44220476904.

