Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a large car meet which passed through a large part of Hampshire last weekend before ending with a “hostile” meet in Southsea have now arrested a third man and seized a fourth car.

A BMW was seized | Hants police

The car, a white BMW M2, was seized last night (September 27) after it arrived at a small gathering in Westmead, Farnborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police statement said: “Officers were already in attendance to liaise with the group at the meet and ensure there were no issues, when they saw the car and stopped it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is alleged the vehicle had been seen doing doughnuts while in Southampton last Saturday (September 21). The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man from Dorking, Surrey, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.”

Chief Superintendent Darren O'Callaghan said: "We have been very clear that we will do all in our powers to identify, locate and arrest people we believe to be involved in dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour at these gatherings.

"If you don't want us taking your vehicle and arresting you, then don't behave recklessly and endanger the lives of others, along with the considerable impact it has on local residents.

"We will act swiftly and decisively, using all powers available to us to disrupt this behaviour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meet last weekend began at Winchester Park and Ride, before moving on to Southampton, Eastleigh, Chandler's Ford, Fareham and finally gathering at Southsea seafront shortly after midnight.

A BMW M3, a Ford Fiesta and a Volkswagen Golf have all been seized already this week, and two people arrested.