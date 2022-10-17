Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield and chief constable Olivia Pinkney joined 2,000 members of the police family in Belfast for this year’s service in September.

Zoë said: ‘It is so important that we remember all our fallen officers, no matter whether it was a few years ago or a long, long time ago. We need to always remember them and the sacrifice that they’ve made.

Hampshire police chief constable Olivia Pinkney. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

‘It is vital that we come every single year because it means so much to the families. It is so poignant being here in Belfast, and it is really humbling how many officers Northern Ireland lost. It really opens your eyes to how difficult it is policing over here.’

CC Pinkney added: ‘However anyone fell in the course of their duty – officers, staff or volunteer – it matters and it’s important that we spend a moment together across the UK remembering.

‘It is something that the Police Federation have really championed alongside the constabulary. We have a memorial garden where people can go and have a quiet reflection. We also have a memorial wall with every name of anyone who lost their life in the course of duty.