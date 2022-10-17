Hampshire police warning after spate of vehicle thefts see bank cards stolen and used

Fareham Police has urged people in Park Gate and Locks Heath to make sure nothing valuable is being left in their vehicles, following a spate of vehicle break-ins in the area.

Bank cards and other small items are being targeted, they say – with the majority of victims being people who have forgotten to lock the doors to their vehicles.

Police are investigating the incidents

Posting on Facebook, Fareham Police said: ‘We would like to remind residents to make sure their vehicles are locked following recent reports of cars being broken into overnight in the Locks Heath and Park Gate area.

‘Officers have received reports that unknown people have entered cars and stolen bank cards along with other small items. Their bank cards have then been used.

‘On some occasions, the offences have taken place after people have forgotten to lock their car doors.

‘Theft from motor vehicles are often opportunistic and offenders, hoping that the vehicle is unlocked, will try door handles.

‘Please remain vigilant, ensure all doors are locked and that you do not leave valuables inside your vehicles.’

Parking in well-lit areas or within sight of a CCTV camera can also help to deter a would-be vehicle thief.

If you see anything suspicious or have been a victim of this type of crime, police ask that you contact 101, or fill out an online crime form.