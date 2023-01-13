Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

Data collected by the Police Federation found that 84 per cent of the 839 officers are now poorer with 18 per cent ‘never or almost never’ having enough money to cover basic necessities. 92 per cent do not feel respected by the government and three fifths would not recommend joining the profession.

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoe Wakefield said: ‘Sadly we are not surprised or shocked by the results of this survey. We are very aware of how much our members are struggling financially, physically and psychologically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The government cannot continue to underfund police forces, disrespect officers at every opportunity and not pay police officers what they deserve. Policing is a difficult and stressful job which many could not do.

‘Those who become police officers to make a difference and help those in need, do not deserve to be treated this way. Assaults on officers are increasing. The number of experienced officers leaving is increasing. Many forces are struggling to recruit.’

Zoe urged those struggling with the issues detailed to contact the Hampshire Police Federation for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey also revealed a sharp decline in wellbeing and 12 per cent of responses said they intend to resign either ‘within the next two years’ or ‘as soon as [they] can’.