Police name and charge man in connection with supplying heroin and cocaine in Portsmouth

A man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
53 minutes ago - 1 min read

Julian Arthur, 27, appeared in court today following the charges. Officers raided an address in Aylward Street, Portsea, yesterday, and made an arrest.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary arrested a man in connection with the supply of Class A drugs in the city.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
The force said: ‘Julian Arthur, 27, of Aylward Street, has been charged with; Four counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, one count of being concerned in the supply of heroin, one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, one count of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and one count of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.’

Arthur was remanded in custody following his arrest. He was booked in at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

People are advised to report any incidents they see to 101, or via the police website.