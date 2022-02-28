Police name Havant man, 29, who died following Portsdown Hill Road collision with car
A 29-YEAR-OLD pedestrian who died following a collision on Portsdown Hill Road last week has been named by police.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 5:13 pm
Stephen Lacy of Bondfields Crescent, Havant, died at Southampton General Hospital following the collision on February 21.
The collision, which happened near to Skew Road, involved a yellow Vauxhall Corsa. The male driver was uninjured.
Police say that investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and specially trained officers are supporting Stephen’s next of kin.
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 44220071813.