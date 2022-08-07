Oskars Bolsteins, 27, of Harcourt Road in Southampton has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, failing to report a road accident, driving a vehicle without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.
The charges come after three children were injured after a collision involving a motorbike on Onslow Road at about 4.40pm on Monday.
He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates court tomorrow morning .