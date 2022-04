A home was broken into in Victoria Grove, Southsea, on March 20 at about 4pm while the occupants were out and numerous high-value goods were taken.

Matthew Lowden, 30, of Millbrook Drive, Havant, Gary Cleeve, 42, of Milton Road, Milton, and Dean Ryan, 39, of Pitcroft Road, North End, have been charged with conspiracy to burgle.

All three have appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court and are next due at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 30.