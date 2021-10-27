Police officer charged with assaulting girl in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

A POLICE officer will appear in court after being charged with assaulting a girl in custody.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:08 am

Ian Cheesman, 52, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 16.

The alleged assault occurred on April 6 and involved a juvenile who was in police custody at Chichester.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Cheeseman, a Sussex Police sergeant, has been suspended from duty, a police spokesman said.

Sussex Police said the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct with a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department to be carried out.

