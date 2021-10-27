Police officer charged with assaulting girl in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court
A POLICE officer will appear in court after being charged with assaulting a girl in custody.
Ian Cheesman, 52, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 16.
The alleged assault occurred on April 6 and involved a juvenile who was in police custody at Chichester.
Cheeseman, a Sussex Police sergeant, has been suspended from duty, a police spokesman said.
Sussex Police said the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct with a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department to be carried out.