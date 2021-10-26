Man, 39, arrested by police investigating Gosport robbery after community support officer spots suspect

A MAN has been arrested in relation to a robbery in Gosport earlier this month.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:00 pm

Gosport police have been investigating the crime, which took place on October 17.

PCSO Hughes sighted the suspect, a 39-year-old man, and he was located a short while later.

Read More

Read More
Cosham stabbing: Neighbours tell of their horror after man is knifed during alle...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police in uniform.

The suspect was then arrested by officers from the Fareham and Gosport High Harm Reduction Team.

In a Facebook post from earlier this evening, Gosport police said: ‘The investigation continues and we will update you when we have more news for you.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.