Man, 39, arrested by police investigating Gosport robbery after community support officer spots suspect
A MAN has been arrested in relation to a robbery in Gosport earlier this month.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:59 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:00 pm
Gosport police have been investigating the crime, which took place on October 17.
PCSO Hughes sighted the suspect, a 39-year-old man, and he was located a short while later.
The suspect was then arrested by officers from the Fareham and Gosport High Harm Reduction Team.
In a Facebook post from earlier this evening, Gosport police said: ‘The investigation continues and we will update you when we have more news for you.’