A police officer, who was charged with sexual assault on duty, has been found not guilty following the lack of evidence.

Liam Porter, of Hampshire Police, was charged with sexual assault on a female following an incident in Clanfield on January 18, 2022 where he was accused of “intentionally” touching the alleged victim without consent. The officer has been found not guilty after the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence. PC Porter remains suspended from duty while the matter is reviewed to consider whether any internal misconduct proceedings are relevant.

The application to discontinue with the case was made after the complainant withdrew her support for the investigation due to numerous delays in the court process and her availability to attend court on the trial dates proposed.