Police officer punched in face by man chased in Fareham town centre
A POLICE officer was punched in the face by a man trying to escape capture during a desperate chase in Fareham town centre on Tuesday.
Police were chasing a man for domestic offences near Fareham train station - before he delivered a blow to the face of an officer as he attempted to escape.
But despite delivering the punch, the man was detained and found with a bag which had suspected Class A drugs and cannabis in it.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
World War 3: Here's what would happen if a nuclear bomb was dropped on London during WW3
-
2
'Loving' Gosport son who thought he was ‘invincible’ died after taking lethal concoction of drugs used to battle mental demons
-
3
Mikey county lines drug dealer Kieran Rainford caught in Fareham will have his collection of designer trainers seized and destroyed
The incident led to a large police presence in the area around the fire station and Gordon Road.
A 23-year-old man was arrested for engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, sending an indecent/offensive message, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and assault on an emergency worker.
The man was said to be in custody.
No one else was injured during the incident.