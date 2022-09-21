Police officer punched in face by man chased in Fareham town centre

Police were chasing a man for domestic offences near Fareham train station - before he delivered a blow to the face of an officer as he attempted to escape.

But despite delivering the punch, the man was detained and found with a bag which had suspected Class A drugs and cannabis in it.

Police chase near Fareham train station. Pic Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident led to a large police presence in the area around the fire station and Gordon Road.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, sending an indecent/offensive message, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and assault on an emergency worker.

The man was said to be in custody.