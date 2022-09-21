News you can trust since 1877
Police officer punched in face by man chased in Fareham town centre

A POLICE officer was punched in the face by a man trying to escape capture during a desperate chase in Fareham town centre on Tuesday.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 8:22 pm
Police were chasing a man for domestic offences near Fareham train station - before he delivered a blow to the face of an officer as he attempted to escape.

But despite delivering the punch, the man was detained and found with a bag which had suspected Class A drugs and cannabis in it.

Police chase near Fareham train station. Pic Google

The incident led to a large police presence in the area around the fire station and Gordon Road.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, sending an indecent/offensive message, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and assault on an emergency worker.

The man was said to be in custody.

No one else was injured during the incident.