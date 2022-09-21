Southern Water accused of causing 'absolute chaos' after 'long delays' on Havant and Hayling Island roads
MOTORISTS have suffered long delays around Havant and Hayling Island this evening with Southern Water accused of ‘causing absolute chaos’.
Long delays were reported in both directions on the A27 and southbound on B2149 Havant, as well as in both directions on A3023 due to the emergency works on Langstone Road near Langstone High Street.
The county council’s highways Twitter account, Hampshire Highways, posted that Southern Water was carrying out ‘urgent work’.
But lengthy rush hour delays led to anger.
One driver said: ‘Southern Water is causing absolute chaos on the roads this evening on and off Hayling Island due to non-emergency works on the main road.
‘They decided to erect traffic lights on the main road an hour before rush hour.’
Another fumed: ‘Why aren't the police on Havant Road sorting out this gridlock? How is water an emergency? Couldn't they have done this after the rush hours? Absolutely crazy. They are only letting six cars through the lights going (to) Hayling.’