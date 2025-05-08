Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer captured on video writing in agony on the ground broke his leg in an attack during a stop and search yesterday, it can now be revealed.

Fratton incident | Stu Vaizey

As reported, a 30-strong police crew stormed en masse to the back of Farm Foods by Clifton Street, Fratton, where the injured officer was seen sprawled “screaming” on the ground.

A 45-year-old man, just a few feet away on the floor, was seen being incapacitated by a taser and pava spray before he was gently kicked by an officer and cuffed behind his back.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody while the officer was transported by ambulance to hospital. Initial eyewitness reports suggested the police officer had been stabbed before the force confirmed this was not the case - with it now revealed he broke his leg. The injury was described on Wednesday as an “ankle injury”.

Giving an update to The News, the force has now revealed the suspect has been released on bail having been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The man, who police have now said was from Portsmouth, has been bailed until August 7.

A spokesperson, giving further details of the dramatic events, said: “Officers made attempts to undertake a stop and search of a man on Clifton Street in Fratton.

“As this was undertaken an officer was assaulted and pava and taser were deployed to ensure the safety of everyone involved before an arrest was made. The officer was subsequently treated for a broken leg at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

“The 45-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm with intent has been bailed until 7 August pending further enquiries.”

A video on social media showed officers rushing over to attend to their colleague who appears unable to stand up, with him seen clutching his leg.

An eyewitness said on the social media video: “I heard (the officer) screaming. (The suspect) has obviously done something. He’s hurt that police (officer).”

A post from the witness also said they heard “screaming” with officers seen “dressing the leg”.

Another resident said on the video: “(The officer’s) shot him (with pava spray).”

A white van was reportedly seized at the scene.