Hampshire Police Federation offered its ‘huge congratulations’ to PC Jordan Janaway - as members ‘look forward to celebrating’ her achievement at the National Police Bravery Awards next month in London.

It comes after an incident on November 14, 2020, when off-duty PC Janaway, who had only been a police officer for a few months, was driving along the M3 to get to work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Jordan Janaway. Pic Hants Police Federation

During the incident by Winchester, the officer pulled a man out of the live carriageway and then held him down.

It transpired the man had walked into a car and had tried to attack another motorist with a hammer.

Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘Jordan showed immense bravery and integrity by stopping to assist with this incident while off-duty, at great risk to herself.