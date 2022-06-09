Hampshire Police Federation offered its ‘huge congratulations’ to PC Jordan Janaway - as members ‘look forward to celebrating’ her achievement at the National Police Bravery Awards next month in London.
It comes after an incident on November 14, 2020, when off-duty PC Janaway, who had only been a police officer for a few months, was driving along the M3 to get to work.
During the incident by Winchester, the officer pulled a man out of the live carriageway and then held him down.
It transpired the man had walked into a car and had tried to attack another motorist with a hammer.
Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘Jordan showed immense bravery and integrity by stopping to assist with this incident while off-duty, at great risk to herself.
‘Jordan almost certainly prevented this man’s death.’