Police were called just around 8pm on Thursday February t4, 2021, o the incident, involving a grey BMW and a silver Volkswagen Golf. The passenger of the BMW, Melissa Ann Orsborn, 20, of Salmons Road, Odiham, was taken to hospital, but she was sadly pronounced dead later that evening.

Liam Pusey is set for his first appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court over the tragic death of Melissa Orsborn last year.

Ms Orsborn was killed during a two-car crash on the A32 Wickham Road, between Wickham and Droxford, on February 4, 2021. She was a passenger the BMW allegedly being driven by Pusey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 8pm crash by the Cott Street junction, near Swanmore, involved two women and a man, paramedics previously said.

Pusey, 22 of Benbow Cottages on the Old A339 Southrope, Hampshire, has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving as well as causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

Pusey is also facing a third charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Louise Wray while allegedly driving his BMW 3 Series.

As previously reported, Ms Orsborn, 20, from Odiham, was a passenger in a grey BMW that collided with a silver Volkswagen Golf on the A32 in Droxford at about 8pm on February 4..

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police launched an investigation into the tragedy.

Paying tribute to Ms Orsborn at the time, her family described her as a ‘wonderful, beautiful, loving and caring young woman’.

‘She will sadly be missed by family and friends,’ a statement added.