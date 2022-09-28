Police officers being urged to share views on pay and morale amid cost-of-living crisis

The findings from the 2022 Pay and Morale Survey will provide strategically important evidence to support the ongoing national pay campaign, calling for fair remuneration for police officers, and an independent pay mechanism, the Hampshire Police Federation said.

It will also help the national police federation to highlight areas where change is needed and support its drive towards improving working conditions for officers.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

And for the first time, this year’s survey will also gather evidence on demand, capacity and welfare issues to provide the government, key stakeholders and members of the public a comprehensive insight into the realities of policing as they currently stand.