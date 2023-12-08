Police officers investigating Whiteley burglary release e-fit image of wanted man
Between 4.45pm and 5pm on Thursday 23 November, a man smashed a conservatory door to gain access to a property on Lovage Road.
Once inside the property, the man was disturbed and fled the scene without taking anything. Nothing has been reported stolen.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now in a position to release an e-fit of a man they would like to speak with. The man in the image has been described as being a white man, aged between 40 and 60, with light-coloured hair. He was wearing black clothing and a woolly hat.
"Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who may recognise the man in the image. Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour or the incident?”
Anyone who has information, or who thinks they may know the person in the e-fit image, is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference 44230480141.
Alternatively, submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.