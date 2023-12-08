Police are still investigating a fight at a Gosport school that led to a teenage schoolgirl being rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after allegedly being attacked by a fellow female pupil.

The student was injured during a reported “fight” at Bay House School in Gomer Lane, Gosport, on Monday November 6 which resulted in a teenage girl being arrested by police for grievous bodily harm.

As previously reported, police launched an investigation into the episode and said they were working with the school to establish what happened. The injured girl was released from hospital. A source previously told The News there was a “fight between pupils” before adding: “Violence at Bay House School has become so bad that a pupil was seriously injured.”

Bay House School in Gosport has an Ofsted rating of requires improvement and the inspection was published on January 25, 2023. Picture: Keith Woodland (16022020-6)

Now more than a month on from the incident, police have said they are still investigating – with the arrested girl bailed with conditions until February 7 while “enquiries continue”.

A police spokesman said last month: “We are investigating an assault which occurred at Bay House School on the morning of 6 November. A girl in her teens sustained a serious head injury which required hospital treatment. She has since been discharged from hospital.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and police continue to work closely with the school to manage the ongoing safeguarding of pupils. A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.”

A spokesperson for Bay House School previously said: “There was an incident at the school which resulted in a pupil being injured. Bay House is a school with a rigorous behaviour policy. We take a zero tolerance approach to aggression and violence. We continue to work with those affected by this incident.”