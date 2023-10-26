Police officers set up knife arch at Gosport Ferry Terminal in bid to find weapons
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers set up a knife arch yesterday, using a walkthrough metal detector which is designed to spot people carrying knives or similar bladed weapons. the Gosport Neighbourhoods team, the Fareham & Gosport Priority Crime Team and the Violent Crime Taskforce carried out the operation.
The aim was to use an unconventional method – alongside stop and searches and arrests – to target any potential offenders and take any bladed articles off the streets.
A police spokesman said: “We had more than 120 people walk through the arch and I’m sure you will be very reassured to hear that none of them were carrying knives.
"There are lots of ways we can tackle knife crime, and this is just one example of how we can be a little creative and proactive to target offenders and ultimately keep the public safe.”
The spokesman added that similar operations will be carried out in the future.