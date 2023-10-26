Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers set up a knife arch yesterday, using a walkthrough metal detector which is designed to spot people carrying knives or similar bladed weapons. the Gosport Neighbourhoods team, the Fareham & Gosport Priority Crime Team and the Violent Crime Taskforce carried out the operation.

The aim was to use an unconventional method – alongside stop and searches and arrests – to target any potential offenders and take any bladed articles off the streets.

NOW READ; Investigation launched after vehicle destroys bus shelter

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The knife arch was set up at Gosport Ferry terminal yesterday (October 25). Picture: Sarah Standing (180711-5275)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We had more than 120 people walk through the arch and I’m sure you will be very reassured to hear that none of them were carrying knives.

"There are lots of ways we can tackle knife crime, and this is just one example of how we can be a little creative and proactive to target offenders and ultimately keep the public safe.”