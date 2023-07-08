News you can trust since 1877
Police on patrol in Hayling Island as they ‘monitor’ situation as travellers pitch up

Police are on patrol in Hayling Island as they ‘monitor’ the situation after a convoy of travellers pitched up.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST

The nomads flocked onto Legion Fields with police attending the scene.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment on Legion Fields. This was reported to us at 11.50am today (July 8). Officers are monitoring the situation and will be conducting local patrols in the area as a result. We are working closely with the local authority to seek a suitable resolution.’

Travellers have pitched up at Legion Fields in Hayling Island. Pic GoogleTravellers have pitched up at Legion Fields in Hayling Island. Pic Google
