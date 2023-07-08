The man in his 50s was attacked at the pier around 7pm by a group of around 15 youths before police attended the scene.

READ NOW: robbery arrest

An eyewitness said a security guard at the Southsea pier was ‘beaten up by 15-16 year olds, at least 15 of them’. No one has been arrested.

South Parade Pier. Pic: Supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman confirmed the incident, adding: ‘We were called just before 7pm yesterday to a report of a man in his 50s assaulted by a group of youths at South Parade Pier in Southsea.

‘Officers attended the scene and the group dispersed. No arrests have been made.

‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230273017.’

The man was not seriously injured, it is understood.

The eyewitness said police spoke with the youths before letting them go.