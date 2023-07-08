News you can trust since 1877
Pack of 15 angry teenagers 'beat up' security worker on South Parade Pier as police attend

A man reportedly employed as a security worker at South Parade Pier was ‘beaten up’ by a pack of angry teenagers on Friday evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

The man in his 50s was attacked at the pier around 7pm by a group of around 15 youths before police attended the scene.

An eyewitness said a security guard at the Southsea pier was ‘beaten up by 15-16 year olds, at least 15 of them’. No one has been arrested.

South Parade Pier. Pic: Supplied
South Parade Pier. Pic: Supplied
A police spokesman confirmed the incident, adding: ‘We were called just before 7pm yesterday to a report of a man in his 50s assaulted by a group of youths at South Parade Pier in Southsea.

‘Officers attended the scene and the group dispersed. No arrests have been made.

‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230273017.’

The man was not seriously injured, it is understood.

The eyewitness said police spoke with the youths before letting them go.

