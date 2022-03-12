The incident took place on Thursday morning in St Vigor Way while the youngster was walking to Colden Common Primary School.

The man reportedly slowed his car and tried to offer the child ‘a gift’, a statement from the school said, before driving off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A library image of police in Southsea Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

Parents have since been warned to be ‘vigilant’, with the Upper Moors Road school saying in a statement it had requested extra PCSO presence from Hampshire Constabulary.

In a message to parents, reported by the Hampshire Chronicle, the school said: ‘We were alerted to an incident in which a man in a blue car pulled up beside a child walking to school and tried to offer the child a gift.‘The parent/carer, who was walking in front of the child, called the child way and the man drove off. The police have been notified.’

Hampshire police confirmed it had received a report about a ‘suspicious incident’ near the school and that it had ‘liaised with school and patrolled the area’.

A police spokesman added: ‘It was reported to police that at around 8.25am, a car slowed down and the driver offered a child a pencil.

‘The child was called away by a parent and the car subsequently drove off.’

People who witness suspicious behaviour are urged to call police on 101 or dial 999 if a crime is in progress of someone is in danger.

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron