The crash took place at 7.55pm on Friday, March 4 in Fratton.

A car is reported to have crashed into an e-scooter rider at the Penhale Road and Fratton Road junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junction of Penhale Road and Fratton Road where the crash took place. Photo: Google

The rider, a man aged in his 30s, sustained serious head and leg injuries, police have said.

The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries in the area including speaking to residents and scoping CCTV.

‘We are now asking the public to assist us in identifying and tracking down the vehicle involved and its driver.

‘At present we do not have a confirmed description of the vehicle, so are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or perhaps captured this incident on Dash Cam, to please contact police.’

Anyone with information urged to contact police on 101, quoting 44220088620, or by submitting details: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, people can contact independent charity Crimestoppers to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron