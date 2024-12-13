A man has been charged and another arrested after incidents at a shoplifting “hotspot”.

Police were patrolling around Ocean Retail Park in Burrfields Road, Copnor, in plain clothes when the thefts took place yesterday afternoon (December 12). Samuel Lawrence Harper, 35, of no fixed abode in Portsmouth, has been arrested and charge following an incident at TK Maxx.

Another male, in a separate incident, was detained after groceries were stolen from Marks & Spencer. Shoplifting has been a growing problem for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary in Portsmouth and elsewhere, with the force stepping up response to clamp down on the issue.

“Officers from the Hilsea, Drayton, Copnor and Farlington team have been out conducting a plain-clothes operation in Ocean Retail Park, which is a known hotspot area for shoplifters,” Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook. “During the operation, officers were alerted to a shoplifting incident at the TK Maxx store, where £109.90 worth of items had been stolen.

“Samuel Lawrence Harper, 35, of no fixed abode in Portsmouth was arrested and charged with theft from a shop. He has been conditionally bailed until Monday, March 3, when he is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

“Officers were also alerted to a suspected shoplifting of grocery items at the Marks & Spencer store. A 37 year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop. He has been conditionally bailed whilst enquiries continue.

“The team will be conducting an increased number of operations, both uniformed and plain-clothes, in shoplifting hotspot areas over the festive period, in order to continue supporting businesses and ensuring shoplifters are brought to justice in Portsmouth.”

Some businesses in Commercial Road and other parts of the city have been signing up to the Portsmouth Eye service in counteract shoplifters. The project involves workers communicating with each other through walkie talkies to report incidents, while also sharing names and faces of known shoplifters. Further information can be found here.