Police probe as St George’s cross graffitied onto Portsmouth Guildhall

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:38 BST
Police are investigating after a St George’s cross was graffitied onto Portsmouth Guildhall.

The symbol was sprayed onto the council building on Wednesday (27 August) resulting in police being contacted. No one has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of criminal damage of graffiti on Portsmouth Guildhall having taken place.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.”

