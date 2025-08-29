Police probe as St George’s cross graffitied onto Portsmouth Guildhall
Police are investigating after a St George’s cross was graffitied onto Portsmouth Guildhall.
The symbol was sprayed onto the council building on Wednesday (27 August) resulting in police being contacted. No one has been arrested.
A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of criminal damage of graffiti on Portsmouth Guildhall having taken place.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.”