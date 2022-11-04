Police probe into sex attack on 11-year-old schoolgirl groped on Portsmouth path in broad daylight continues with no one yet charged
A PROBE into a sex attack on an 11-year-old schoolgirl groped while walking along a path in broad daylight is still being investigated by police.
A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after the incident around 4.30pm on August 29 and has been bailed to appear back before police in December.
Police said the girl was walking along the path leading out of Stamshaw Park in the direction of Rudmore roundabout when a man approached her and took hold of her arm.
‘He then made inappropriate comments towards her and touched her over her clothing,’ a statement from the force previously said.
‘The girl managed to get away from him. He followed her for a short distance but left once she reached Rudmore roundabout and called police.’
She was supported by specialist officers after the incident.
The man was in custody but has since been bailed to appear back before police on December 2. ‘Our investigation is ongoing,’ a spokeswoman said.
A police statement previously said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was touched inappropriately in Portsmouth. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath. Perhaps you saw this man or recognise him?
‘Did you see anything suspicious? Were you driving between Rudmore roundabout and Stamshaw at the time specified and may have captured something on dash cam?’
Anyone with information is being urged to ring police on 101 quoting 44220351818.