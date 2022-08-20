Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have said that the majority of the bikes being reported over the past few weeks are unregistered, uninsured, and committing numerous road related offences.

Hampshire Constabulary has committed to take ‘appropriate action’ against ‘dangerous and reckless’ individuals.

In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘We would like to inform you that we are still very aware of the issue, and that we are doing everything that we can within the law to tackle the problem.

‘Officers are conducting targeted patrols in areas where the bikes are most reported. ‘However, pursuing the bikes off road is not currently an option due to the risk posed to everyone's safety.

‘Due to working with our partner agencies, engaging with members of public and receiving all your reports, we have identified several locations as to where bikes and their riders could be.

‘These locations will be visited, and the appropriate action taken against these individuals. ‘The [manner] of riding is dangerous, reckless and illegal, and we understand the wider impact that this issue is having on the community.

‘If you have any further information that could assist us, or are [affected] by motorbike nuisance then please do report it to us.

‘We will continue to conduct vehicle and foot patrols at hot spot locations and times, and use all information gathered to target offenders.’