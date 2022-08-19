Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Friday, a man in his 20s was approached by three men in a white van on the beach side of the esplanade, opposite the Royal Marines Museum at about 4.45pm.

He was then threatened and assaulted where he later required hospital treatment.

Stock image.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched a public appeal for witnesses following the assault.

The first man involved is described as between 35 and 45, 6ft tall, white, bald and of large muscular build with lots of tattoos on his arm and chest.

He was shirtless and wearing shorts at the time of the incident.

The second man is described between 45 and 50, 6ft tall, Asian, of large, stocky build, bald and with black facial hair.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark shorts, dark shoes and sunglasses.

The third man is described as 6ft tall, white, of a large build with short hair, blue eyes, and was wearing shorts and no shirt.

SEE ALSO: Police still hunting wanted Fareham paedophile Warren Bone after failing to appear in court

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or may have seen a vehicle involved.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling through the area at the time and has camera footage that may assist their enquiries.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Police said: ‘As part of our investigation we have arrested a man, 51, from Waterlooville on suspicion of threats to kill and assault. He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’