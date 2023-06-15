Police provide fresh update after Peugeot 3008 stolen in Fareham chased down by officers
The French hybrid SUV was stolen from a driveway after thieves broke into a house in Bishops Gate, Park Gate, Fareham. Car keys for the Peugeot 3008 were swiped from within the address.
The burglary took place overnight between Tuesday night and yesterday (June 14) morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘The vehicle was spotted by officers yesterday afternoon who used tactical contact to stop the car after it failed to stop for police.
‘A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis. A 23-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and dangerous driving.
‘They have been bailed with conditions until September 14 while enquiries continue.’ Anyone with information are advised to call 101, or visit the police website.