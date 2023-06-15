The French hybrid SUV was stolen from a driveway after thieves broke into a house in Bishops Gate, Park Gate, Fareham. Car keys for the Peugeot 3008 were swiped from within the address.

The burglary took place overnight between Tuesday night and yesterday (June 14) morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘The vehicle was spotted by officers yesterday afternoon who used tactical contact to stop the car after it failed to stop for police.

Two men have both been released on bail. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

‘A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis. A 23-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and dangerous driving.