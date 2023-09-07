News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Police provide update on Elm Grove, Southsea, dispersal order after rampant street drinking and drug use

Police will continue intense patrols at an area in Southsea after street drinking and drug use get out of control.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
A dispersal order was issued over Elm Grove, Southsea, last weekend. Picture Google Street View.A dispersal order was issued over Elm Grove, Southsea, last weekend. Picture Google Street View.
A dispersal order was issued over Elm Grove, Southsea, last weekend. Picture Google Street View.

A dispersal order was issued in the Elm Grove area last weekend after police received several reports of anti-social behaviour. This allowed officers to remove large groups and individuals from the area, and forbid them from returning while the powers were in place.

NOW READ: Out of control street drinking in Southsea street

Anyone who fails to comply with these powers faces arrest. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that they received 15 reports of assaults, seven calls about shoplifting and various other reports about disgusting anti-social behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Increased patrols were put in place over the weekend in a bid to clamp down on the behaviour and keep residents safe. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said no arrests were made in the Elm Grove area over the weekend.

He added that the numbers of reports of anti-social behaviour decreased, and patrols are being maintained.