A dispersal order was issued in the Elm Grove area last weekend after police received several reports of anti-social behaviour. This allowed officers to remove large groups and individuals from the area, and forbid them from returning while the powers were in place.

Anyone who fails to comply with these powers faces arrest. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that they received 15 reports of assaults, seven calls about shoplifting and various other reports about disgusting anti-social behaviour.

Increased patrols were put in place over the weekend in a bid to clamp down on the behaviour and keep residents safe. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said no arrests were made in the Elm Grove area over the weekend.