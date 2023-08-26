A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the horrific incident that saw the girl plummet to her death around 6.50pm at Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland.

Emergency crews swarmed to the location with the whole area cordoned off as paramedics attempted to save the girl’s life before she died.

Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey

The woman was taken into custody and questioned over the tragedy on Thursday evening.

Now the force has provided an update, with a spokesman saying: “The woman has been released on initial police bail until 24 November. Officers are still in the area.”

Portsmouth City Council and South Central Ambulance Service are yet to respond to requests for comment over the incident.

The scene was one of pandemonium on Thursday evening but by Friday morning the area was quiet. One police officer was stood by the block checking who was coming in and out of the building.

Girl, 8, dies after balcony fall at Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24, 2023.

The large cordon from Thursday was replaced with a smaller area taped off. A medical kit was spotted at the scene.

A police spokesman, confirming the tragedy to The News on Friday, said: “We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died. Her family has been informed.

“Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling.