Police pull over Portsmouth Audi driver for having no insurance - only to find he is disqualified

Police pulled over a driver in Portsmouth because his car was not insured – only to find he was disqualified too.

By Tom Morton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 21:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 21:55 BST
A driver in London Road, Portsmouth, was pulled over by police tonight Picture: Hampshire police
Roads policing officers were in London Road, North End tonight and an Audi activated their ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) system for having no insurance.

Writing on Twitter, the officer said: ‘Driver adamant he has a policy however had a slight issue of be[ing] disqualified. Vehicle seized and driver reported for offences.’

