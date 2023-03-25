Police chase speeding mk1 Ford Mondeo through Hampshire - then driver gets it wedged in railings

At about 5am today police patrolling in Holbury saw a red Ford Mondeo speeding on the A326. They followed the car, caught up with it on the M27 and a chase started, a police spokeswoman said.

NOW READ: Police and paramedics called to morning brawl in Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The vehicle failed to stop when requested to by officers, and exited onto the M271,’ she added. ‘The vehicle was also seen to go the wrong way round a roundabout on Brownhill Road.’

The car vehicle came to a stop at the end of Coxford Road in Southampton, before trying to drive through a narrow gap and becoming stuck.

The fire service was also called out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Chandler's Ford, was arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through alcohol, and failing to stop. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.