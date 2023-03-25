News you can trust since 1877
Police chase speeding mk1 Ford Mondeo through Hampshire - then driver gets it wedged in railings

A car chase through Hampshire ended up with the fleeing driver getting his car stuck between railings.

By Tom Morton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 14:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT

At about 5am today police patrolling in Holbury saw a red Ford Mondeo speeding on the A326. They followed the car, caught up with it on the M27 and a chase started, a police spokeswoman said.

‘The vehicle failed to stop when requested to by officers, and exited onto the M271,’ she added. ‘The vehicle was also seen to go the wrong way round a roundabout on Brownhill Road.’

The car vehicle came to a stop at the end of Coxford Road in Southampton, before trying to drive through a narrow gap and becoming stuck.

The fire service was also called out.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Chandler's Ford, was arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through alcohol, and failing to stop. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

The Mondeo after it got wedged between the railings at the end of a police chase Picture: Hampshire police
