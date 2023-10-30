Police storm address to arrest man after "fighting dog" attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called on Thursday 12 October to a report that a dog had attacked another dog at Winklebury Centre, Basingstoke. The dog and its owner suffered minor injuries during the incident.
READ NOW: Fraudster lodges appeal
“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and today executed a warrant at Winklebury Centre,” a police statement said.
Now a 46-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of being an owner / person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing / having custody of a fighting dog, being the keeper on a un-microchipped dog, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.
He has been bailed with conditions until 30 January while enquiries are ongoing.
A dog has been seized after being located at a different address this morning.