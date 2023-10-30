News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Police storm address to arrest man after "fighting dog" attack

Police stormed an address to arrest a man after a fighting dog attacked another canine.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called on Thursday 12 October to a report that a dog had attacked another dog at Winklebury Centre, Basingstoke. The dog and its owner suffered minor injuries during the incident.

READ NOW: Fraudster lodges appeal

“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and today executed a warrant at Winklebury Centre,” a police statement said.

Police crime scenePolice crime scene
Police crime scene
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now a 46-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of being an owner / person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing / having custody of a fighting dog, being the keeper on a un-microchipped dog, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

He has been bailed with conditions until 30 January while enquiries are ongoing.

A dog has been seized after being located at a different address this morning.