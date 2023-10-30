Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called on Thursday 12 October to a report that a dog had attacked another dog at Winklebury Centre, Basingstoke. The dog and its owner suffered minor injuries during the incident.

“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and today executed a warrant at Winklebury Centre,” a police statement said.

Now a 46-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of being an owner / person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing / having custody of a fighting dog, being the keeper on a un-microchipped dog, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

He has been bailed with conditions until 30 January while enquiries are ongoing.