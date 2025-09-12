Police raise awareness to students about spiking and bust harmful myths

Police have backed a drink and needle spiking campaign to raise awareness to students about spiking and bust harmful myths.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are raising awareness on the subject | Hants police

The week of action, which runs Monday 15 to Sunday 21 September, aims to equip students at colleges and universities with the knowledge and the confidence to stay safe, support their peers, and to speak up.

Recent reporting data for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary shows that between 1 Sept 2024 and 31 Aug 2025, the force received 169 reports of spiking; 120 were suspected drink spiking and 20 alleged needle spiking. It is believed that spiking is under-reported, and more data collection is needed to paint an accurate picture of scale and offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said: “Early reporting and police forensic testing is key, which is why we continue to work all year round with licensed venues to train bar staff in how to handle spiking in their premises. Spiking offences can be complex and challenging to investigate because drugs pass through the system quickly and there is often limited evidence to identify offenders.

“Neighbourhood officers will be visiting colleges and universities to encourage people enjoying nights out to be vigilant to the symptoms of spiking and report it to police straightaway, should it happen to them or a friend.”

Superintendent Phil Lamb, Force Lead for Neighbourhood policing, Night-Time Economy and Safer Streets, said: “Spiking is an abhorrent crime and can have significant, traumatic impact on victims and feelings of safety. Each year we receive a small number of reports of spiking, with a small but notable increase in the Summer and Autumn.

"We are not always able to determine the reasons why a perpetrator carries out an assault in this way, and it may not always be for a sexual purpose. However; It can put people at significant risk of harm, and we will take every report seriously and investigate thoroughly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to work proactively within the night-time economy, including covertly to target predatory behaviour and safeguard victims from harm. We have well established partnerships with licenced premises and educational institutions all of which help us to both prevent and respond to offences being committed.

"Women, and men, should be able to enjoy a night out without fear of being spiked and all pubs, clubs and other venues we work with strive to ensure they are a safe space for all.

“The early reporting of spiking and testing is key as drugs can pass through the system quickly. Self-testing kits, which are available across night-time economy sites in our area are a positive tool, but they do not test for all drugs and people should be mindful of this.

“Anyone who reports having their drink spiked will be taken seriously. We strongly encourage anyone who is a victim of spiking to report it to police straightaway to give the best chances of capturing evidence. If a crime is in progress call 999, otherwise we would advise calling 101 or reporting online on our website .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiking is illegal and carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison. If a robbery, sexual assault or other crime took place, the sentence may be even longer.

PCC Donna Jones said: “Spiking is not to be taken lightly. It’s malicious, dangerous and a criminal offence. It can make people very unwell and leave them extremely vulnerable to harm.

“If you think you’ve been spiked or you know someone who has, please report it to the police as soon as possible. You will be taken seriously and it will be investigated thoroughly.

“As Police Commissioner, I am committed to making our streets safer to enable people to enjoy the pubs and clubs Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have to offer without concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re working hard to target potential perpetrators and will continue to do so in order to reduce these abhorrent crimes.”

Types of spiking

Spiking is giving someone else drugs or alcohol without their knowledge or permission. For example:

Drink spiking - adding drugs or alcohol to someone else's drink

Needle spiking - injecting drugs into someone else's body with a needle or auto-injector pen

Vape or cigarette spiking - giving someone drugs in a cigarette or e-cigarette

Food spiking - adding drugs to someone's food

Giving someone more alcohol or drugs than they were expecting and consented to is also spiking. For example, giving someone double shots instead of single ones.

Myth busting

Not all offences lead to sexual assault or rape, in fact most recorded offences did not lead onto a second offence.

Spiking is most likely to involve alcohol or drugs such as cocaine and ketamine, rather than ‘date rape’ drugs, therefore common testing kits which most often test for GHB and Rohypnol are not always effective at determining whether a drink has been spiked.

Self-test spiking kits can indicate a false sense of security by marking a drink as ‘safe’ even though it may have been spiked with a drug that the kit cannot detect or, most commonly, with extra alcohol. People should therefore not solely rely on the use of self-test spiking kits and should instead seek a police forensic test.

Perpetrators can be friends, colleagues or acquaintances of the victim, and are not always strangers.

Spiking victims have not always had ‘too much to drink’, and in some cases they may have been spiked with more alcohol and have unwillingly consumed more than they think. But spiking happens regardless of whether the victim had willingly had a few drinks or took illegal drugs on a night out – or none at all. The victim is never to blame.

You will not get in trouble if you report spiking and have knowingly consumed illegal drugs. Unless you’re driving, having illegal drugs in your system is not an offence and should not put someone off from reporting.