Police reassure public following concerns circulating on social media amid 'rumours' of Gosport firearm incident
A number of social media posts have been circulating with concerns regarding an incident involving a man brandishing a gun in Gosport.
Bridgemary School, in Wych Lane, sent out an email to parents this afternoon to further reassure them of the students safety with other schools in the area also taking similar action.
The police have now confirmed that the speculations on social media are ‘not factual’.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are aware of concerns circulating throughout the community in Gosport, centring on rumours of a police incident involving a man with a gun.
“Please be aware that this is not factual – police have not been responding to a firearms incident and there is no identified threat to the public.
“We have been contacting schools and partners to reassure them of this.”