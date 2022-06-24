Police-recorded crime data for England and Wales, published by the Home Office, compares statistics between 2020 and 2021.

These reported incidents have risen by seven per cent in Hampshire, from 1,651 to 1,760.

Hampshire Constabulary has seen a seven per cent increase in the number of recorded racially and religiously aggravated offences, from 2020 to 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

This covers offences including racially or religiously aggravated assault with injury, without injury, harassment, criminal damage, and public fear, alarm or distress.

The Home Office defines them as hate crimes.

In total, 39 of the 44 police forces reported an increased in reported cases, and 34 of them saw statistics reach new highs.

Hampshire is not as badly affected as similar forces.

Thames Valley police saw a 30 per cent rise, from 1,973 to 2,568, with Essex police reported cases climbing from 1,822 to 2,154 – 18 per cent.

Chief Inspector Marcus Cator, one of Hampshire Constabulary's force tactical leads for hate crime, said the reasons for the uptick is multifaceted.

He added: ‘The community are increasing their trust and confidence in our service and reaching out to us to report intolerance and hate towards them, evident in some of the reports we have received.

‘We have provided a focus for our officers with training in accurately reporting crimes made to police.’

Inspector Cator added that incidents previously recorded as anti-social behaviour are now considered hate crimes, reflecting the victims’ disclosure to officers, as well as recording crimes if they happen to officers.

‘If you have been a victim of hate crime, please report it, so we can support you and hopefully bring those responsible to justice’, Inspector Cator said.