Police release CCTV image of man wearing beanie hat as force hunts four men over £8,000 building site raid
As part of the probe, a CCTV picture has been released of a man in connection with the theft on the construction site next to St Clements Surgery, Tanner Street, Winchester. The incident occurred between 8pm and 8.15pm on Monday 6 November. Police said four unknown people forced entry to the site and detached and stole a waste handle grab, valued at £8,000, from an excavator.
The man in this image is described as white, aged between 40 and 50 years with a proportionate build. He was wearing a blue tracksuit, black beanie with a white ‘The North Face’ logo.
A police statement said: “We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230454825. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”