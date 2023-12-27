Police are hunting four people who gained access to a construction site before stealing an item worth £8,000.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of the probe, a CCTV picture has been released of a man in connection with the theft on the construction site next to St Clements Surgery, Tanner Street, Winchester. The incident occurred between 8pm and 8.15pm on Monday 6 November. Police said four unknown people forced entry to the site and detached and stole a waste handle grab, valued at £8,000, from an excavator.

READ NOW: Pedestrian hit

The man in this image is described as white, aged between 40 and 50 years with a proportionate build. He was wearing a blue tracksuit, black beanie with a white ‘The North Face’ logo.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image released. Pic: Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police statement said: “We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.