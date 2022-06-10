Police release CCTV in connection with domestic burglary

They are appealing for witness, or anyone with information, after a residential burglary.
Officers have released this CCTV image of a man in relation to the break-in on Chapel Road in West End, Southampton.
The incident took place between 9am and 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 7, after the property was broken into.
Entry was gained by smashing a rear double-glazed door. A television and SLR camera were among the items stolen during an untidy search.
Following initial enquiries, a police spokesperson said: ‘We appreciate that this isn’t the clearest image, but were you in the area at the time? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?
‘The act was carried out in broad daylight – perhaps you have dash-cam or CCTV footage which could help aid our investigation.’
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44220225274.
Or report it via hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.