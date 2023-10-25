Police release CCTV of man wanted in connection with shoplifting investigation after 16 bottles of alcohol stolen in Hedge End
The force has released a CCTV image following the shoplifting incident, which took place on Wednesday, June 21, and are urging anyone with helpful information to come forward.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End.
"The incident, which involved the theft of 16 bottles of spirits, occurred just after 10.05pm on Wednesday 21 June. We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.
"Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”The man is described as white, wearing glasses, a bucket hat, long-sleeved chequered shirt and backpack and carrying a blue IKEA bag.You can contact the police by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230335525.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.