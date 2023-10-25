Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force has released a CCTV image following the shoplifting incident, which took place on Wednesday, June 21, and are urging anyone with helpful information to come forward.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End.

Police are looking for this man in connection with a theft in Hedge End.

"The incident, which involved the theft of 16 bottles of spirits, occurred just after 10.05pm on Wednesday 21 June. We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.