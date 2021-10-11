Police release CCTV of three men after attempted Portsmouth burglary

POLICE have released CCTV of three men who tried to break into a business.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:50 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:54 pm

Officers were called at around 6pm to a business on Ackworth Road.

The intruders tried to get into an industrial site before being disturbed by an alarm.

Police have released CCTV images of three men following an attempted burglary. Pic Hants police.

Nothing was stolen in the incident.

The suspects are believed to have driven off in a van towards Hawthorne Crescent.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 with reference 44210407465 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

