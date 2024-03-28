Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 41-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man from Fareham were arrested on Tuesday (March 26) following two search warrants. The first was carried out at a CBD Shop in Albert Road, Southsea, that morning, with the second being deployed at an address in Nicholas Crescent.

Police previously said multiple kilos of cannabis plant and resin - alongside drug supply paraphernalia - were discovered and seized. The pair were arrested on suspicion of importing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Police raided a CBD shop in Albert Road, Southsea, as part of a city-wide drugs operation. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the male and female have been released on police until June 26 while enquiries continue. Several arrested were made during the operation across North End, Drayton, Cosham, Portchester, Fareham and Southsea.

In an unconnected incident, a cannabis factory containing 130 plants was discovered in Havant Road - with a 29 year-old man from Portsmouth being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of Class B drugs. Arrests were also made to different incidents including drug-related activity and several other offences including fraud, high-risk domestic abuse, indecent images, and sexual assault.

As previously reported in The News, Detective: "Chief Inspector Ross Toms said “We are fully committed to ensuring that local communities do not suffer as a result of criminality and will do everything we can to target offenders that continue to cause harm, crime and anti-social behaviour within Portsmouth. Today’s activity is only a snapshot of the work we are doing to relentlessly pursue those who are committing crime and causing misery within our city, however we hope the results we’ve seen today help assure the public that we are listening to their concerns and criminality will not be tolerated.

"Targeting those involved in drug-related activity and the associated violence that comes with it continues to be a key priority for us. We are pleased with today’s results and want to assure our local communities that we will be continuing with our intensified efforts to make Portsmouth a hostile city for criminals to operate in.”

