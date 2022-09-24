Police seek 'family heirloom' stuffed badger stolen in Gosport burglary
POLICE have put out an appeal for help following the theft of a prized family heirloom – a stuffed badger.
The distinctive ornament was stolen during a burglary in Ferrol Road, Gosport, on August 31.
A police spokesperson said: ‘It is a family heirloom and has a lot of sentimental value to the victim. If you know of its whereabouts, please call 101 and quote incident number 44220355069. Thank you. ‘
Anyone with information about the piece of taxidermy can also contact Gosport Police through their Facebook page.