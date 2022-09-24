News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police seek 'family heirloom' stuffed badger stolen in Gosport burglary

POLICE have put out an appeal for help following the theft of a prized family heirloom – a stuffed badger.

By Chris Broom
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 11:55 am

The distinctive ornament was stolen during a burglary in Ferrol Road, Gosport, on August 31.

A police spokesperson said: ‘It is a family heirloom and has a lot of sentimental value to the victim. If you know of its whereabouts, please call 101 and quote incident number 44220355069. Thank you. ‘

Anyone with information about the piece of taxidermy can also contact Gosport Police through their Facebook page.

This badger ornament was stolen during a burglary in Ferrol Road, Gopsport, on August 31, 2022