Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released a computer generated image which they hope will aid their effort to track down the assailant, who acted with another man in the assault. One of the two victims in the attack sustained facial injuries on the evening of November 22 2022.

NOW READ: Somers Town man charged with attacking police officer and supplying Class A drugs in Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, police spokesperson said: ‘Do you recognise the person in this E-fit? We want to identify him as part of our investigation into an assault in Fareham. Between 10.45pm and 11pm on 22 November 2022, two men were assaulted by two other men in an unprovoked attack in the Tesco Car Park, Quay Street.

Between 10.45pm and 11pm on 22 November 2022, two men were assaulted by two other men in an unprovoked attack in the Tesco Car Park, Quay Street.

‘The men who carried out the assault were also accompanied by two women. One of the victims, a man in his 20s, sustained a fractured eye socket and a laceration to his face during this incident. We’re keen to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who can identify the man pictured in the E-fit.’

Police have urged the public to contact them on 101 quoting 44220480743 with information that could help them indentify the attacker. You can also submit information online via their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad