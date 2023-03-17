News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Police release e-fit image in search for a man after two people attacked in Fareham car park

Police are hunting for a wanted after two strangers were attacked in a supermarket car park in Fareham late last year.

By Joe Buncle
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released a computer generated image which they hope will aid their effort to track down the assailant, who acted with another man in the assault. One of the two victims in the attack sustained facial injuries on the evening of November 22 2022.

NOW READ: Somers Town man charged with attacking police officer and supplying Class A drugs in Portsmouth

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, police spokesperson said: ‘Do you recognise the person in this E-fit? We want to identify him as part of our investigation into an assault in Fareham. Between 10.45pm and 11pm on 22 November 2022, two men were assaulted by two other men in an unprovoked attack in the Tesco Car Park, Quay Street.

Between 10.45pm and 11pm on 22 November 2022, two men were assaulted by two other men in an unprovoked attack in the Tesco Car Park, Quay Street.
Between 10.45pm and 11pm on 22 November 2022, two men were assaulted by two other men in an unprovoked attack in the Tesco Car Park, Quay Street.
Between 10.45pm and 11pm on 22 November 2022, two men were assaulted by two other men in an unprovoked attack in the Tesco Car Park, Quay Street.
Most Popular

‘The men who carried out the assault were also accompanied by two women. One of the victims, a man in his 20s, sustained a fractured eye socket and a laceration to his face during this incident. We’re keen to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who can identify the man pictured in the E-fit.’

Police have urged the public to contact them on 101 quoting 44220480743 with information that could help them indentify the attacker. You can also submit information online via their website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.