Police release e-fit picture of long-haired man wanted in connection with rape of 16-year-old girl in Gosport alleyway
POLICE have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in a Gosport alleyway.
The girl was walking down an alleyway behind Gosport High Street between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, November 19 last year when she was approached by a man she did not know, who then raped her.
A spokesman for Hampshire police: ‘Since the incident has been reported to us, we have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public if they can identify the man in the e-fit.
‘He is described as: white, aged 45 to 50 years old, 5ft 11ins tall, of large build, long grey and brown hair and he was wearing a green or khaki coloured jacket and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.’
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220094422 or online at hampshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.