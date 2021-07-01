Police officers are investigating an incident where after the man became involved in a confrontation with a second man on June 26 in Northmore Road, Park Gate.

The incident, which took place at 5.15pm, led to the former being assaulted and sustaining injuries to his eye.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The second man then left the area in the direction of Admirals Road.

Hampshire Constabulary is keen to speak with the man pictured in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

‘We’re also keen to hear from anyone who has Ring Doorbell or dash cam footage from the area at the time.

The man is between 30 and 40 years old, roughly 6ft tall with dark facial hair, mixed race and of a slender build.

He has short dark hair, which is longer on top and has a bald spot on the lower left side of his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210251728.

