Hampshire Constabulary would like to speak to the man in the image following an assault at The Cricketers Arms in Chandler's Ford on Saturday, February 5.

The appeal comes after a a staff member had become involved in an altercation with a man, after the staff member had asked the man’s friend to leave the venue.

Hampshire Constabulary have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a pub in Chandler's Ford.

A spokesman said: ‘The man has then allegedly reacted to this request and grabbed the staff member by the neck before further assaulting him on the floor. The staff member received minor injuries as a result.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 44220050498.

Alternatively, you can submit information via the Hampshire Constabulary website.

